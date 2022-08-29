Jordi Caballero, a Catalan in Hollywood

In the many decades that he has been based in Hollywood, he has played all kinds of characters, such as the Cuban who installs espionage equipment in the offices of the Democratic Party in Washington DC in the recent Gaslite, with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, the Italian who tries to seduce Sarah Jessica Parker in sex in new york the dancer who guides Geena Davis in a scene from her television series, the Latino who confronts Timothy Olyphant in an episode of justified a werewolf in Grimm and a billionaire who has had everything stolen in CSI Miami .

And yet, on only one occasion has Jordi Caballero been able to give himself the pleasure of presenting himself as the Catalan that he is, when Jimmy Kimmel invited him to tell his audience about the Christmas tradition of the caganer in a game in which those who were in the study had to decide if what he said was true or false (obviously everyone assumed it was a fabrication).

He has choreographed videos for Madonna and Ed Sheeran and has danced alongside Camila Cabello.

Owner of an unmistakable face, a mane as white as snow despite the fact that he is only 57 years old and the worked figure of one who has choreographed videos of Madonna and Ed Sheeran and has danced with Camila Cabello, as well as in Dancing with the stars, Caballero has also been the only protagonist in an American advertisement for a major Japanese automobile company in which he played a humorous orchestra conductor. He has also played a soap opera villain, Leonardo da Vinci and a flamboyant flamenco dancer in other commercials that have capitalized on his comedic talents.

And while he may not have achieved the stardom he dreamed of when he moved to New York just out of military service, he certainly hasn’t fared too badly. In an interview published in May on the Golden Globes website, who also writes and directs, he noted: “The challenge of all artists has always been to survive. I have been lucky because the world of dance allows you to give classes and earn enough to survive. I have gotten ahead because I do many things, which have evolved in me very symbiotically. Writing comes when you start to have your own voice in acting, producing is like performing that, the same thing happens with dancing and choreography or composition and playing the piano. So even though it seems like I do a lot of things, they are all very interrelated and they are the most important ways that I express myself and also make a living,” he explained. According to Caballero, the artistic spirit was always present in his family, but he was the one who managed to turn it into a profession: “My grandfather, who was in the Civil War, played the drums and painted. My mom cooked three or four meals a day but she always yearned for art. We were the generation in Spain that for the first time had a little more money to invest in things that were not absolutely necessary, as it had been during the war and in particular during the post-war period, which was even worse”, he said in the article.

After packing his bags, in New York he enrolled in the prestigious New York University Tisch school, from which great figures such as Lady Gaga, Alec Baldwin, Billy Crystal and Adam Sandler, among many others, have emerged, to later perfect himself in the legendary Stella Adler Conservatory. His first job as an actor came in the telenovela another world , in 1993, and since then it has not stopped. Caballero, who does not rule out returning to his homeland if a job arises there, says in the interview that despite all the years he has been in Los Angeles, he still misses some things about Barcelona: “The sweets above all, certain things are like a cultural capsule, there is something in them that, like a smell, connects you with something from your youth or your childhood. Those beautiful bakeries and patisseries, like Escribà on Gran Vía! When I go there it’s like I’m suddenly inside the history of Barcelona just by looking at the counter full of pastitas. I also miss being in a picnic area on the beach feeling the sea breeze scented with fish after spending all day with the sun beating down on me, sitting there with my family to eat a paella with a little sangria. That is like a parenthesis, a fantasy or a bubble in which life has no movement and time does not exist”, enthusiastically longs for someone who lived in Barcelona on Gran Via, near Plaza Espanya.