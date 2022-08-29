Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at the VMAs — Radio Concierto Chile

Johnny Depp made an appearance in the Video Music Awards of this year as the mtv astronautsaying a couple of one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks.

Although Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face digitally appeared on the helmet of a “Moon Person” floating above the stage. “And you know what? I needed the job”said the actor during the beginning of the program. “Hey VMA, let’s get back to the fucking music, okay?” he said in another appearance after a commercial break.

And in a pre-recorded clip posted on his Instagram, Depp said: “I just want you to know that I am available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need”.

rebuilding his career

Depp’s appearance comes just a few months after his controversial and highly publicized libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. In that column, Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his lawyer, while fighting his charges.

Since the June verdict, Depp has attempted to restart his career in both film and music. In July, after joining Jeff Beck for multiple live performances, Depp and Beck released their 13-track joint album titled “18.”

More recently, it was announced that Depp will be directing a film for the first time in a quarter of a century. The actor will work behind the camera to Modigliani, a biographical drama about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi. Depp also plays the controversial King Louis XV in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s upcoming film, Jeanne duBarry, a historical romantic drama about the royal concubine. The film will be Depp’s first major acting role since the 2020 independent film. Minamatain which he played war photographer W. Eugene Smith.





