Johnny Depp’s strange appearance at the 2022 VMAs dressed as an astronaut: “I needed the job”

The race of Johnny Depp has resumed his course after a long time with project cancellations, immersed in his libel trial with Amber Heard. After his victory a few months ago, the actor it didn’t take long to recover time lost with new forays into music and film.

As you can see in the video above, he’s already preparing his next movie on the big screen, hand in hand with Netflix, and for which is filming in France. However, today he is talked about because of his participation in a very different event, and it has been quite a surprise for the strangeness of the moment.

So It has been shared by Johnny Depp himself on his Instagram with the message “Guess who…”, introducing the video of his most recent comeback at the 2022 MTV VMAs, which have been held in Newark, New Jersey. Perhaps because he was working in the Gallic country, it has not been an appearance to use. The audience at the music awards was able to see live how the digitized face of Johnny Depp appeared in the helmet of an astronaut that flew over the stage, while his unmistakable voice sounded.

In a prerecorded message, the actor was joking about his comeback saying he “needed the job”: “You know what? I needed the job. I am available for birthdaysBar Mitzvah, weddings and everything you need”.

The astronaut is one of the most mythical emblems of MTV, which has in the MVAs one of their most important events of the yearin which awards are given to the stars most acclaimed by the public of your chain. A gala in which Depp has not participated since 1999, when he introduced the performance of Nine Inch Nails.

In addition, the music chain also delivers the MTV Movie Awardsin which Johnny Depp has been awarded four timesas Best Villain, Global Superstar, Best Performance and with the 2012 Generation Award.

