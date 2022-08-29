Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Does Amber Heard still love Johnny Depp? The statement that shakes the world after the trial that the Aquaman actress lost

JJust when we think that the saga between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp I was in a calmer stage the fact that the actress fears being sued again by her ex-husband comes to light also in an interview revealed that she still loves him among other interesting details which we will tell you next.

What was Amber Heard’s statement about Johnny Depp? Does she still love him?

In an interview with NBC News, Heard stated, “I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t.” He also added that he has no bad feelings against the actor.

What has happened after the resolution of the trial in favor of Johnny Depp on Amber Heard?

The next order in the case will be reflected until June 24, this gives Depp and Heard more time to come to an agreement on how the case will play out.

How much money should Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp after losing the trial?

After the verdict of the jury, Amber Heard must pay 15 million dollars to Johnny Depp.

Will Johnny Depp forgive payment to Amber Heard?

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, testified on NBC that her client is not in a position to pay that much money. to Depp. Later, the actor’s lawyer commented that the most important thing for them was to restore their client’s reputation and that is something they have already achieved.