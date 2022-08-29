Johnny Depp: This was his strange appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022

Confirming all the rumours, Johnny Depp returned to the spotlight for the first time since the verdict in her libel case against Amber Heard by performing MTV’s famous “Moonman” during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Depp appeared in a pre-recorded video at the VMAs after rumors spread about the possibility of this happening after he emerged victorious in his controversial trial against Amber Heard, which became one of the most controversial moments of the 2022.

The astronaut from “Moonman” has been a symbol of the MTV awards show since its debut in 1984. And during the rare appearance Depp’s name was not said, but his face in a spacesuit could be seen hanging above the stage at the awards show afterward. that the announcer listed the presenters and hosts.

Depp introduced LL Cool J, who co-hosted the VMAs with Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. Although there were many rumors that the actor could appear at the awards, social networks made their confusion known about that moment, especially because of what he said.

And it is that, while Johnny Depp was the ”moonman’, the actor said something that definitely did not please the viewers: “I needed the job”referencing the multiple projects he has lost since his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence and abuse.

TMZ first reported that Depp’s team was in talks with VMA producers about a possible appearance at the awards show. According to the outlet, “VMA production sources told TMZ…Depp has been in talks with the producers from the show to dress up as the network’s famous Moonman… and show his face sometime during the award show broadcast on August 28.”

According to The New York Post, the plans called for Depp to suit up in a silver suit in a pre-recorded video. The newspaper wrote: “Jack Sparrow’s team refused to commentbut our source said that the actor is in fact blocked from appearing via video.”

Depp has toured with Jeff Beck’s band in Europe but has not appeared on television or in any other media since the July verdict in the Depp-Heard trial. After a two-month trial, a Virginia jury said Heard defamed Depp and ordered him to pay more than $10 million dollars in damagea ruling that his legal team is appealing. The jury also found that one of Depp’s lawyers defamed Heard, awarding him $2 million in damages in his countersuit.

A source told the media that Depp was “really excited” to make his appearance at the MTV VMAs and that he is “ready for your return”, as his ‘celebrity’ status has been severely affected in recent years.

Deadline reported that Depp will appear in his first feature film in three years, “Jeanne du Barry,” which is being produced by France’s Why Not Productions. The film began shooting in late July and the actor will play the king louis xv in a historical love story.

Depp is also directing a movie that is being co-produced by Al Pacino, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “A quarter century after he directed himself and Marlon Brando in 1997’s The Brave, his feature directorial debut, Depp is set to go behind the camera for Modigliani, about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, and will co-produce with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi,” the site reported on August 15.

