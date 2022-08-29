Johnny Depp Teases His 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Cancellation – Movie News

After being cancelled, Johnny Depp reappeared to mock the cancellation he was subjected to after being defamed by Amber Heard. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards gave a lot to talk about.

Did you miss the controversies of the MTV Video Music Awards? If you haven’t seen them and you have in mind the kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna, Kanye West’s famous boorishness towards Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga’s meat dress, now you can add a new episode to your story: the presence of Johnny Depp after defeat in court a Amber Heard who accused him of defamation and domestic violence during your relationship.

A few weeks ago we were informed that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean will be the protagonist of an independent French film, Louis XV, of the French director Maiwennalso an actress who participated in The perfect assassin of jean reindeer Y Natalie Portman. This film, Jeanne du Barry, will narrate the life of Jeanne Becú, the illegitimate daughter of a seamstress who rose to the official court of Louis XV and later became his lover.

As you may have missed this Depp appearance because you were watching episode two of House of the Dragon, we told you that the VMA’s 22 had a very controversial cameo. Inside the famous astronaut emblem of the award ceremony, the actor’s face appeared to mock the cancellation to which he was subjected and forced him to give up Pirates of the Caribbean, with Disney; and to the saga of Fantastic Beasts and where to find them, whose replacement in the role of Gellert Grindelwald is Mads Mikkelsen.

“I just want you to know that I am available for bar mitzvah birthdays, weddings, engagements, whatever you need.. VMA’s can we go back to music? Do you know one thing? i needed the job“He said during his brief participation. In a cynical and ironic way, he mocked the whole situation he experienced when he was removed from various projects. In social networks, many divided opinions and even expressed that MTV lacked to invite his band The Hollywood Vampires .

This was Johnny Depp’s cameo at the VMA’s.



It only remains to be seen if Disney and Warner Bros are going to issue their apology to Depp, reactivating the films that forced him to leave due to all that wave of the trial where, if you remember, Johnny mocked Amber’s lawyer for misrepresenting and confusing information. Humor has always been part of his day to day.