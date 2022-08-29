Johnny Depp surprises his fans by appearing at the 2022 MTV VMAs dressed as Moonman

Johnny Depp got a piece of his life back after winning a libel trial in Fairfax County, Virginia a few months ago. Jurors declared his ruling to the benefit of the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl star. 79%, who after a long time celebrated his first big victory regarding the battle he had with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. Now, after spending a long period without a job, Johnny makes a guest appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs disguised as the channel’s mascot.

Everyone knew about the media confrontation starring Depp Y heard in April and June, months in which the Crime and Law Channel dedicated itself to broadcasting the entire trial on YouTube. The sessions racked up hundreds of millions of views and filled the headlines of multiple pages for weeks; were of intense movement for the fans of Johnny, who did not rest and supported him through countless publications on social networks. They finally saw the actor win over his opponent and now they are surprised with the newest appearance of his idol on the small screen.

Digitally recreated to appear as the face of Moonman in the audience at the MTV VMAs, Johnny Depp made a guest appearance at the event as the channel’s well-known mascot. This could be considered her first official job since she won the lawsuit in Fairfax; during her performance she uttered the following words: “I am now available to entertain crowds at birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, and more. And you know what? I needed the job” Of course, the star’s fans were impressed and delighted with this brief but significant intervention in the media celebration of the moment. Own Depp shared the video on his Instagram profile:

Became a youth star in the late 1980s and 1990s, Depp he managed to maintain a solid career in the film industry (although his vocation was music). With the arrival of the 21st century, one of the most important roles in his life also appeared, Jack Sparrow in the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbeancharismatic character that earned him many millions of salary, more fame and followers.

When Johnny got married with Amber Heard Back in 2015, little did he know he was in for a troubled relationship, a lengthy divorce, and an almost endless series of lawsuits that would see him lose his biggest Hollywood jobs at the time. But now that the jury has pronounced its verdict in favor of the actor, the horizon looks a little more friendly for him.

the favorite is the next movie Johnny, a drama in which he will play Louis XV; the direction is in charge of Maïwenn and among his locations will be the Palace of Versailles. A few weeks ago it was reported that Netflix had signed on to produce the film, however, Variety denied the rumors and says that the red streaming giant only agreed to distribute the tape on French territory. In a way, this is positive news for Depp and his career.

Slowly, Johnny Depp picks up the threads of the old life that you left behind due to your personal problems. His appearance at the MTV VMAs and the good reception that the bit is having are irrefutable proof that the public wants to see the actor in more projects, whether on the small or big screen, and it seems that it will happen.

