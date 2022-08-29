Johnny Depp claims that Amber Heard degraded and reprimanded him

After denying allegations of domestic abuse of Amber Heard, Johnny Depp he returned to court on Wednesday to testify in the trial he faces against his ex-wife; the litigation began on April 11 after the actress filed a counterclaim for defamation against of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanamounting to 100 million dollars.

The 58-year-old actor took the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court after giving nearly three hours of testimony Tuesday.

That day was mainly devoted to describing his difficult childhood, his rise to fame as an actor after a brief musical career, and the beginnings of his relationship with Heard after meeting her on the set of the 2011 film Diary of a seducer. The couple married in 2015 and she filed for divorce a year later.

On Wednesday, Depp said that things began to change in their marriage when he felt that “I was suddenly wrong about everything” in Heard’s eyes.

Johnny Depp said that Heard insulted, belittled and berated him. The insults turned into big arguments that “there was no getting in or out of,” Depp said.

“It was a kind of gusting fire, a kind of endless parade of insults”Depp said.

He added: “Mrs. Heard was not capable of being wrong. It just wasn’t happening. She couldn’t be wrong.”

He said he constantly told her how wrong he was in various aspects of his life, including as an actor with a 30-year career.

“I wouldn’t let myself be right”said. “I was not allowed to have a voice.”

Violence often ensued, sometimes with a slap or shove from Heard or with her throwing a TV remote control or a glass of wine in your faceDepp said.

Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. Depp has yet to address those allegations in detail, beyond dismissing them Tuesday as false and egregious.

This is how Johnny Depp’s career has been affected by his legal dispute with Amber Heard

The actor sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 opinion piece published by the Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

He never mentioned Depp by name.but the actor and his lawyers said it was a clear reference to the accusations that Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she requested a restraining order against him.

Depp said the allegations and the article contributed to unjustly ruining his reputationmade him a Hollywood outcast and cost him his role in the lucrative film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

Heard’s attorneys say the article is truthful and does not defame him. They say Depp’s ruined reputation is the result of his own bad behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse.

On the stand Tuesday, Depp called the drug addiction allegations “extremely embellished,” though he acknowledged trying every drug known to man and began abusing medication at age 11. when she sneakily took “nerve pills” from her mother.

His testimony on Tuesday included lengthy and thoughtful answers to his attorney’s questions, often going well beyond the question.

amt​