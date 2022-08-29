The VMAs are back and they included Johnny Depp!

This Sunday is another edition of the MTV Video Music Awardsalso known by its acronym VMAs, in which the best music videos of the year are recognized and awarded, in addition to including presentations by the most relevant artists of the moment.

Secondly, This year’s MTV VMAs included a special guest: Johnny Deppwho after winning the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard and receiving 10.3 million in damages, has slowly returned to the public eye.

Johnny Depp appears at the MTV VMAs as a ‘moonman’

The rumors were true. For weeks, In social networks, the rumor circulated that Johnny Depp would have an appearance at the VMAs ceremony as a ‘moonman’, the awards’ signature astronaut-suited character.

The movie star made his debut this Sunday as MTV’s famed Moonman, recently renamed Moonperson. During transmission, a moonperson appeared in the air with Depp’s face, which was a pre-recorded video in which the actor joked that he “needed the job”, adding that he is “available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings and whatever else they need.”

Johnny was invited for said surprise appearance at the VMAs after the recent announcement of his return to the cinema and his new contract with Dior to continue being the face of the Sauvage fragrance.

Depp’s appearance as Moonman marks his first major appearance on American television since 2017. when he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show.

In his history with MTV, Johnny has been honored with five MTV Movie Awards in his career, including Best Villain, Global Superstar, Best Male Performance and the Generation of 2012 Award.