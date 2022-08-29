Johnny Depp appears at the 2022 MTV VMAs and makes reference to his trial

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.29.2022 09:11:00





Johnny Depp is doing everything in his return to Hollywood through the front door: he released an album, sold his first collection of paintings in a few hours, resumed his role as an ambassador for Dior and very soon he will be back on the big screen with a film about King Louis XV. But he still had to make one triumphant entrance in an award ceremony and what better than to do it hand in hand with MTV.

Although there were unusual moments in which MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2022definitely, was the reappearance of the actor on stage and dressed in the Moonman (Moon Man), the symbol of the prizes that are awarded in said event. You missed it? Here we tell you all the details.

The VMA’s have always been the scene of controversy and this year’s edition was no exception, because although many applauded the appearance of Johnny Depp, Others criticized that the actor was given a spice given his recent legal battle against Amber Heard in which details of their toxic relationship came to light.

This was the participation of Johnny Depp in the VMAs 2022

After Lizzo opened the award ceremony, the movie star made his long-awaited appearance on stage in the form of a hologram. And it is that thanks to a live video call, the actor’s face could be projected on an astronaut hanging from the ceiling.

With a smile and visibly moved, Johnny Depp made a funny announcement that contained a clear reference to the trial that brought him face to face with his ex-wife, who has accused him of abuse and assault.

“I just want you to know that I am available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes… anything you need.” mentioned jokingly.

Before disappearing from the scene, the actor added: “You know what? I needed a job”, thus alluding to the serious repercussions that Amber’s accusations had on his career, such as loss of contracts and dismissals.

Depp’s brief speech caused laughter and applause among the celebrities and guests who were in the Prudential Center in Newark from New Jersey. However, there were those who did not agree with what happened.

“Honestly, fuck the VMAs for including Johnny Depp. Amber’s entire crowd of industry peers are rooting for her abuser. Makes me sick. The industry hasn’t changed at all, I’m not surprised, but I’m disappointed,” one user wrote on Twitter.

honestly fuck the VMA’s for including Johnny Depp. the entire crowd of Amber’s industry peers are cheering for her ella abuser. it makes me sick. the industry hasn’t changed at all. not surprised, but still so disappointed. — shane (@shxnerusso) August 29, 2022

amt