Johnny Depp Appeared at the 2022 MTV VMAs and Some Viewers Aren’t Happy

At the MTV VMAs 2022 Johnny Depp appeared…

We are used to controversy in MTV VMA’sand this year it came in the form of a surprise cameo from Johnny Depp.

After Lizzo opened the awards ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made an unseen appearance by projecting his face onto an astronaut – a replica of the event’s Moonman trophy – suspended from the ceiling.

He said, “I just want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes… anything you need,” adding, “You know what? I needed the job,” to applause and laughter from part of the public.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Johnny Depp he would make a “return” appearance at the awards ceremony, with a “source close to the production” reporting to The New York Post that he would be attending the event via video link. The source noted that Depp was “very excited” to appear at the VMAs, as well as being “ready for him to come back.”

It is one of Depp’s first public appearances since a Fairfax County, Virginia, jury found that Amber Heard had defamed him in her Washington Post op-ed, referring to herself as “a public figure.” that represents domestic abuse.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates desde.

Although many viewers praised the cameo, some were less impressed with the decision to MTV to present it. in 2018Depp unsuccessfully sued the British tabloid The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater”. The High Court of Justice later ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of violence claimed by Heard against Depp were “substantially true”.