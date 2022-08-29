Jennifer Lopez, video with Ben Affleck ends up on the web / Become a fury against the fans

She can be called one of the most loved Latin pop stars by music users in the world and in these hours Jennifer Lopez returns to be talked about for a video spread online without your consent. The video in question portrays the exclusive images of an unreleased song that the singer dedicated to her husband Ben Affleck on the occasion of their second wedding, held in a public reception in Georgia after the first top secret wedding celebrated in the city of sin, Las Vegas. Although the second wedding was held as a public event, complete with guests, the betrothed had asked everyone present at the ceremony that the video of the Latin pop star’s romantic dedication to the handsome ice-eyed actor should remain private and therefore it was not published online or by any other means of dissemination.

“All night I can feel the passion in your eyes, I’m still in love with you, you know I can’t get enough ” that I can never get enough “), are just some of the verses sung by JLo, accompanied by a group of dancers, while her spouse gives her a romantic and at the same time passionate smile. The video, despite the couple’s request for the secrecy of the content, it was disseminated on the web and Jennifer Lopez denounced the crime suffered as “Theft for money”. The clip ended up being made public without the permission of the spouses was then treated by the American site TMZ and immediately went viral on social media, which sent J.Lo into a rage.

Jennifer Lopez berates her own fans for disclosing the private video

So much so that the Puerto Rican star addressed the issue in a intervention public, stigmatizing the diffusion of private video on the web, on the sidelines of a post published by one of his fan pages: “This video was taken without permission. Point. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all get it from, also because we had non-disclosure agreements signed and we asked all the guests not to share anything about our wedding. This was our choice. Everything I public about my private is on the ‘OnTheJLo’ site and it is material that I love to share with my fans. Which I’ll do when I’m ready. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money ”.

The J.Lo case, therefore, leads to the general reflection that not everything that is available on the web, images such as photos and videos, can be freely shared. To strongly annoy the singer would be the transgression by the guests of an agreement signed between the spouses and the participants in the event in Georgia not to disclose the images of the wedding.

