Jennifer Lopez shows what raises Ben Affleck’s temperature

Facing the marriage of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, a video of the couple comes to light where the diva from the Bronx shows how she raises her husband’s temperature. We show you…

August 29, 2022 4:44 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made world headlines, first for their wedding held in Las Vegas, specifically in the place known as “A Little White Wedding Chapel”, where they agreed to continue a new stage as husband and wife, and also after the second time they said I accept at the ceremony held in style that became a trend.

After 20 years of waiting, this restart is exciting, as many show the joy of seeing them together like that time in the car where the couple generated multiple reactions to their happy faces at meeting again, on the occasion of a surprising new opportunity.

Now, both the American actor and the Bronx diva have innumerable millionaire vehicles which will share before this novelty that shakes the world, especially for a video where they appear in the actor’s most luxurious car parked in the garage they share, with the scene everyone was waiting for Between hugs and kisses from both stars, the diva from the Bronx shows how she raises the temperature of her love.

The vehicle that witnessed the moment is the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMGall elegance without limits, which offers a 4.0-liter AMG twin-turbocharged V8 engine with twin-scroll turbochargers and selective cylinder disconnection, power of 612 horsepower plus acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds, with a speed top of 250 km/h, spacious interior and external beauty that attracts attention.

The recording paralyzed their fans, because for the first time the couple without fear of anything publicly showed how much they love each other, accompanied by their favorite car that is on everyone’s lips. Do not miss the video at the end of the note.

Ben Affleck’s Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG

+ Video of Jennifer Lopez in the Mercedes with Ben Affleck: