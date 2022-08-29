Jennifer Lopez reacts to leaked video of her wedding

Digital Millennium

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is a topic that thousands of Internet users are aware of. First, the couple of artists decided to marry secretly in a chapel in Las Vegas and then they announced that they would do it again but now with a party that would last three days.

Everyone wanted to know what happened on those three days of partying, but the couple was quite careful that there was no media or any leaks from the guests. Despite this, a video of her celebration was shared on social networks and caused the 52-year-old singer’s annoyance.

the video quickly It was shared by millions of users on social networks and JLo can be seen singing and dancing a choreography with a group of dancers for Ben Affleck. who is sitting in front of them.

the middle american TMZ received the video from one of the guests and was the first to spread the content but This did not prevent the singer from reacting annoyed because they had confidentiality agreements.

In a screenshot shared on social networks, you can read that JLo explodes against the person who spread the moment.

“Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where everyone is getting it from because we had confidentiality agreements and we asked everyone not to share anything about our wedding.”JLo allegedly commented on one of the posts.

