Jennifer Lopez furious at the leak of an intimate video of her wedding with Ben Affleck | Instagram | Famous

Jennifer Lopez is outraged after learning that a guest at her wedding leak a video of the event to the media. In the clip, the artist is seen performing a musical theme for Ben Affleck.

The American press pointed out that the song bears the title of “Can’t get enough”, and that it is dedicated to her husband. In the video You can see the actor sitting in the middle of the dance floor watching JLo’s show in the company of some dancers.

Jennifer Lopez points out that the video of her marriage was stolen

The also actress used her Instagram account to express herself about the viral material and was emphatic in pointing out that it would be a theft. “ This was taken without our permission. Spot ”, replied the singer on social networks.

This fact would have upset Jennifer, who tried to control all the details of the three-day party where she celebrated her second wedding in front of her family and friends, according to what BuzzFeed said.

One of the most famous measures was that its guests and workers signed confidentiality agreements to avoid any type of leak.

“Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where everyone is getting it from because we had confidentiality agreements and we asked everyone not to share anything about our wedding ”, declared JLo quite affected.

López’s intention was to prevent the press from accessing the details of his wedding so that he could share them on his social networks, just as he did in his first wedding with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck live their love to the fullest in the country of the boot

The newlywed couple has been seen enjoying the beautiful landscapes of Lake Como, a natural reservoir a few kilometers from the city of Milan. Famous people like George Clooney.

It was learned that the actors are staying at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, a luxurious five-star establishment located on the shores of the lake. According to reports from Italian citizens and the international press, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They enjoyed a delicious romantic dinner at the hotel during their arrival.