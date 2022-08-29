Jennifer Lopez explodes by leaked video of her wedding with Ben Affleck

in full Honeymoon in Italy, Jeniffer Lopez exploded in anger after one of the guests at his wedding with Ben Affleck filter a video of the celebration in which the singer is observed perform an unreleased song to her now husband, in the midst of an extravagant celebration how hard three days.

And it is that, the relationship, the commitment and the nuptial bond between the 53-year-old singer and the 50-year-old actor, have been one of the most popular topics on social media in recent times, especially after both decided marry in secret in a chapel Las Vegas and that they later announced that they would do it again, but this time at a party that would last 72 hours.

Although everyone wanted to know what happened on the penultimate weekend of August, few details came to lightbecause the couple was quite cautious so that no media outlet would have any leaks from the guests.

JLO sings and dances to Ben Affleck at his wedding

The video that has quickly been shared by millions of users on social networks, is seen at Jennifer Lopez performing a song – which many media outlets have titled “Can’t get enough” (I can’t get enough) – to Ben Affleck, who is sitting in the middle of the dance floor.

In the clip, JLo can be seen while dance a choreography accompanied by a group of dancers who wear black dresses.

The person in charge of making this video known was the American media outlet TMZ, who after receiving it from one of the guests at the party, spread the contentsomething that caused Jennifer Lopez will react very upsetbecause they had confidentiality agreements with the guests.

Jennifer Lopez responds annoyed at the leak of the video

Among the comments on the video, many began to speculate whether the playback of the video was actually It was a leak or if it was part of the singer’s own marketingHowever, Lopez responded: “This was taken without permission. Spot”.

This is how in a screenshot shared on social networks you can read that jlo broke out against the person who spread the moment: “Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where everyone is getting it from because we had confidentiality agreements and we asked everyone not to share anything about our wedding”.

Likewise, Jennifer made reference to her newsletter and added in one of the publications: “Everything I post privately is on OnTheJLO and ready to share with my fans. I’ll do it when I’m ready to do it. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money”.

It is important to remember that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they were married for the first time, last July 16thin a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegasa month before the celebration held two weekends ago; the couple traveled to Italy for a second honeymoon days after the lavish party. Cane point out that, the two famous, they rekindled their romance in 2021 after breaking up nearly two decades earlier.

Originally published in El Sol de Puebla