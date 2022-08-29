Jennifer Lopez and the most chic ‘total white’ look

Jennifer Lopez and her best summer looks

Jennifer López shows the bell-bottom jeans that lengthen the legs the most

If there is someone who has not stopped conquering us with their impeccable outfits throughout the summer, that is Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress knows all the style keys to formulate spectacular looks and manages to inspire us with each of her outfits, especially if we talk about summer garments like the ones she has worn this week through the streets of Milan, where she enjoys her honeymoon. honey with Ben Affleck. Like an expert, with wide pants and ‘crop top’ JLo captivates us again with her good taste and her unique style.

After setting the bar high with his three looks for her second wedding with Ben, held by surprise in Georgia, now the artist conquers us again dressed in white, but this time with a ‘street style’ style in its most chic and sophisticated version. Is about an ensemble formulated by a white ‘crop top’ with a halter neck, white linen pants with a dart design and an array of accessories that are ideal for elevating the look and turning it into a super-inspiring outfit with small details. A beige hat, three fine and elegant long chain necklaces and a gold bracelet on her right hand to give it a more daring touch.

As for the shoes and the bag, JLo has not left anyone indifferent either, opting for some high heel sandals in beige, to match the hat, and a large short-handle bag with a super original design to give the look a little color.

With this outfit, the artist, in addition to good taste and style, also boasts of being a great guy, marking her enviable flat and toned abdomen and achieving a long legs effect of which, as she has already confirmed to us numerous times this summer, she is an expert.

