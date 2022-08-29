Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding photos

Three days of total family celebrations, and with an extra private ceremony on wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia it has finally come true. A fairy tale all white on the Ricesboro estate, with guests chauffeured on golf carts in the 35 hectares of green meadows complete with a river, which were denied access to strangers with a specific request. Airspace is also closed, for maximum privacy, but something has leaked. White on dress code for the guests, the flowers and the details of the imposing set-up were white, the catwalk that made the fashion show ethereal Jennifer Lopez in wedding dress signed Ralph Lauren. The children of pop star Emme and Maximilian holding the very long veil, Ben Affleck’s children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel immediately behind in order of exit, and the couple gave their second yes in a 45-minute ceremony officiated by writer Jay Shetty , before celebrating at dinner with a menu poised between Puerto Rico and the South of the USA: rice, mac n’cheesevegetables, fried chicken and bbq ribs.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Among the guests of the second marriage Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck could not miss of course Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso, the director of Clerks Kevin Smith with his wife Jennifer, and Jason Mewes with Jordan Monsanto. Also present was Drea De Matteo, historic actress of the Soprano And close friend of Jennifer Lopez. On the ex side, there was none instead: absent Jennifer Garner engaged on the set, absent the last ex-husband of the singer of On the floor Marc Anthony, father of their two children, despite the more than peaceful relations after the divorce in 2014, and of course neither of the previous two, Ojani Noa and Cris Judd. The most notable absence, however, was that of Casey Affleck, the groom’s younger brother, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to mandatory parenting commitments, but still celebrated the couple with a #tb photo of the three of them together, at the time of the Bennifer’s first engagement, and a joking message on Instagram: “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some dysfunction! Joke, just kidding. Jen, you’re a gem. We love you so much.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The tale that begins, a stain on the optical white of the marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck because of the Ricesboro estate and the groom’s distant ancestors. In order: the house on the estate was built in the early 2000s by copying the style of the old houses in the South, where there were plantations and black slaves were exploited to work. Many of the original estates, built in the colonial style of the nineteenth century, have been converted over the years into places for weddings: the grandeur of the structures, the spaces and the green lawns, were a rather common must among those who wanted a location special. But a very open debate on the opportunity (or opportunism?) To sweeten the past of places that have hosted violence, abuse, torture and racism on black people has progressively affected the choice to marry in the former. plantation properties, so much so that the most famous ones, transformed into museums, explicitly prevent the celebration of weddings. In a state like Georgia, which was part of the so-called Cotton Beltthe area where cotton is produced, one is not immune from the slaveholding past: it is true that the Ben Affleck’s house it is not from that historical period, but it clearly imitates its style and the land on which it is built is really a former plantation, where numerous slaves worked and are buried. The choice of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, however private, has reignited the debate: does getting married on a plantation spread a veil of sugar and good feelings on places of extreme pain for a good part of the community? And the ancient story of Ben Affleck’s ancestor on his mother’s side, Benjamin Cole, who owned 25 slaves in Chatham County, not far from Ricesboro, has also resurfaced. Affleck discovered this trait of his past in 2015 while recording a television broadcast, Finding Your Roots, and was so embarrassed that he asked the production to delete that record; the series of emails with which Ben Affleck asked to cover up the story was soon made public and the actor received an epochal fool, so much so that he decided to put the estate up for sale. Then he didn’t and today was the setting for his second marriage to Jennifer Lopez, but the discussion about the opportunity has opened up new excerpts in the debate on the past of the United States.