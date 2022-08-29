Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, furious after the leak of a private video of their wedding party

In the past week, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they specified their long-awaited three-day celebration. Everything was handled with total secrecy and they were very careful with the details they revealed about the event. For that reasonthe singer was recently angry after the leak of an intimate video that exposed a detail of the event they wanted to keep secret.

The record that came to light shows the bride singing a new song in the middle of the dance floor, while her new husband sits just a meter away from her and listens intently to each verse. According to what transpired in the US media, this new song is a kind of serenade that the artist dedicated to her partner and is entitled “Can’t get enough” (I can’t have enough).

“This was taken without our permission. Spot”said the artist in an Instagram post. And she added, furious: “Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where everyone is getting it from because we had confidentiality agreements and we asked everyone not to share anything about our wedding. That is our choice.”

The intimate video that was leaked from the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. (Photo and Video: TMZ)

And he added: “Everything I post privately is on OnTheJLO -his personal site-, ready to be shared with my fans. I’ll do it when I’m ready to do it. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money”.

In addition to not revealing any details of the wedding, the guests had to meet other requirements: everyone had the obligation to dress in white, just like the hosts. The chairs and decorations in Affleck’s grand mansion were also in that color.

The message that Jennifer Lopez shared after the leak of her wedding video. (Instagram photo)

How was the luxurious party of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The order of the celebrations of the three days that they planned Affleck Y lopez was as follows: on Friday August 19 they had a preparatory dinner, where they practiced each of the details so that nothing was missing, on Saturday they celebrated in a big way while on Sunday there was a fancy brunch.

The celebration of the wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, from above. (Photo: Splash News/The Grosby Group)

Captured by the photographers, the guests they were arriving all weekend to Georgia, many of them by plane. Matt DamonAffleck’s close friend for decades, was one of the first to arrive with his partner, Argentina Luciana Barroso.

According to what was reported Page Sixthere was also Matt Damon’s brother, Kyle Damontogether with his wife lori. But the one who was not was Casey AffleckBen’s brother, a strange absence.

Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, arriving at the wedding party of his friend Ben Affleck. (Photo: The Image Direct/The Grosby Group)

“Casey was unfortunately not due to family obligations as a father at home”, remarked a source to the magazine People. It is unknown if there was any confrontation between the Afflecks, who were always very close.

As detailed by this medium, most of the guests arrived on Saturday and stayed in Savannah, almost 70 kilometers from the actor’s property. From there they were taken to the party where, for 45 minutes straight, Jlo and Ben Affleck the votes were read for the love they have. After the celebration, one of the souvenirs it was a gift bag with the initials JB.

“Love always protects. Always trust”said one of the sentences that appeared on one of the posters that were seen on the tables, portrayed by one of the guests who uploaded a post to her Instagram.

One of the posters that were at the luxurious wedding celebration between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. (Photo: Instagram/pia)

The legend seems to have been chosen by Jennifer Lopez, who was shown from the get-go with overflowing happinessboth in the videos that he uploaded to his networks, and in the photos that he shared on his website when he announced that the marriage had taken place in Las Vegas.

The head behind the entire organization is Colin Cowiea famous wedding planner that charges from 25 thousand dollars up to 25 million for throwing parties. She worked with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordanand you already know her jlo of other events.