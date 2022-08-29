Jennifer Garner happy to get rid of 4th son Ben Affleck

Who is happy in life for him new marriage of Ben Affleck with Jennifer López is the ex-partner of actor Jennifer Garner, since people close to the failed relationship have mentioned that finally! she could get rid of his fourth child.

It was a few days ago when JLo and Affleck celebrated their second weddingwith a spectacular celebration that lasted three days in the house of the protagonist of Batman in Georgia. It all started with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night to continue on Saturday August 20 with an unforgettable main ceremony and on Sunday they ended with a brunch.

The long-awaited ceremony was attended by the family Y friends of the loving couple, however what caused a lot of controversy was the absence of Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, who is said to be very close, and Jennifer Garner, the mother of the actor’s three children. It is said that the actress had to reject the invitation due to work commitments, despite the fact that she was seen happily shopping at the time her ex said “yes, I accept” to the call Diva from the Bronx.

However, Garner has wished the new spouses the best, despite feeling extremely relieved to no longer be with the famous actor.

Jennifer Garner happy to get rid of her fourth child

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: Instagram



It should be noted that throughout their relationship Garner always showed his unconditional support for Ben Affleck and even continued to support him after their separation in 2017 after 12 years of marriage. The actress became a fundamental part for the actor to decide to enter rehabilitation in August 2018 due to his addiction to alcohol and even took him to the clinic

That is why a source close to the actress mentioned to Page Six that Garner is satisfied with everything she has done for him.

I’m sure (Jennifer Garner) is thrilled to be getting rid of her fourth child. Jen is a great mom, she’s really taken care of those kids, and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore.

Said informant who claimed to be very close to Ben and Garner added that Jennifer Lopez “will be good” for Ben.

I can tell that she will go out of her way to make sure he stays sober and well. Both Jen and Jennifer are very strong girls

Ben and Garner have three children together, Violet, Serafina and Samuel, who have been quite close to the children that JLo had with the salsero Marc Anthony Emme and Max.

Regarding his relationship with Affleck’s new wife, Garner has mentioned that “there is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, so the fact that they feel welcome and comfortable and have joined JLo and her kids is the best thing she could ask for,” a source told Hollywood Life.

