Jenn Todryk shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the “No Demo Reno” troupe going down to Beyoncé

Beyoncé can count HGTVs No Reno demonstration star Jenn Todryk among her fans. Todryk shared a hilarious clip of her approaching the song “Partition” with her crew between scenes. She read on to learn more about Todryk’s show, her funny Instagram and her other works as well as being a home renovation expert.

Jenn Todryk, shown posing for
Jenn Todryk | HGTV

Jenn Todryk and ‘No Demo Reno’

ON No Reno demonstrationTodryk “combines smart design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home renovations for customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all without major demolitions” (according to HGTV).

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker