Jenn Todryk shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the “No Demo Reno” troupe going down to Beyoncé

Beyoncé can count HGTVs No Reno demonstration star Jenn Todryk among her fans. Todryk shared a hilarious clip of her approaching the song “Partition” with her crew between scenes. She read on to learn more about Todryk’s show, her funny Instagram and her other works as well as being a home renovation expert.

Jenn Todryk and ‘No Demo Reno’

ON No Reno demonstrationTodryk “combines smart design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home renovations for customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all without major demolitions” (according to HGTV).

Todryk completed two seasons and talked about how his roles changed after it became a smash hit. He explained in an Instagram story (for HGTV), “I wear a lot of funny hats, drawing all the houses, of course, but I’m also in a producer role this. [second] season and having my hand behind the cameras too, which was super fun.

“I even wondered if my future was to do TV from behind a camera,” he added. Whether in front of or behind the camera, she told fans that the “buzz” that comes with her home renovations “never gets old.”

“These people have no idea what they’re going to get, from a design standpoint,” he explained. “Isn’t it crazy to think about it ?! So seeing them love him and calling him life changing is pure relief and joy for me ”.

Jenn Todryk and her “No Demo Reno” crew used Beyoncé’s help to prepare for season two

While Todryk was preparing for the second season of No Reno demonstration on the air, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her crew during filming.

The fun clip shows the group in various locations, apparently getting ready for work. But instead, they all turn around and fall to the ground at the same time as Beyoncé’s “Partition,” a song with which Monica Lewinsky voiced a problem for a lyrics referencing her.

But Todryk was just having fun with a fragment of the melody. He wrote in the caption of the post: “I’m usually very good at keeping a straight face, but with this I wasn’t. No Reno demonstration Season 2 will be even better than the first thanks to the people behind the cameras. A mix of old friends + new friends ”.

He added: “The best crew ever strictly because they did it without questions. Show them some love.

Jenn Todryk’s other works besides “No Demo Reno”

When Todryk isn’t busy being an HGTV star, she’s a wife, mom of 3, writer, and more. She and her husband also own a coffee shop in Allen, Texas. In another fun Instagram post, Todryk shared a video of herself playing the role of “undercover boss” as “Jen Fraud-rick” at that store, Armor Coffee.

In the clip, she climbs through a drive-thru window and hides in a garbage can as she watches the employees, who can see her clearly. “There are a lot of holes in this storyline, like why I didn’t just use the front door, so don’t think about it [too] deeply, ”he wrote in the caption.

It seems that no matter what role she’s playing, Todryk is determined to have some fun.

