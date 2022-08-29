Jason Momoa joins the ‘new masculinity’ with a pink handbag and causes a stir in networks

Trendy.- In recent days, personalities from the artistic world such as Mijares and Alejandro Fernández have been singled out for their way of dressing, since because of the clothes they wear, which do not respond to the stereotype of conventional masculinity, they have been called “ladies” and other expressions of homophobic connotation. Now, Jason Momoa posed on a red carpet with a light pink bag demonstrating his good taste in clothes.

Not only women fight against gender stereotypes that dictate what is “correct” and not only when it comes to dressing, but when behaving and carrying out a series of activities that define their existence, ranging from studying a profession, dedicate themselves to a trade or the position that must be taken within a love or family relationship, but that men are also victims of prejudice.

Last week, Alejandro Fernández shared a series of publications in which he showed his vacations in Venice, Italy, but what caught the most attention on social networks was not the gondola in which he was traveling, or the woman who accompanied him; his girlfriend Karla Laveaga Vuilleumier, but the outfit he was wearing, consisting of a flowery satin shirt, earrings and sunglasses.

But he was not the only one criticized, but Mijares and Elton John also caused an uproar from both his followers and his detractors for the outfits with which they were recently seen. The opinions on social networks, so divided, gave rise to another series of questions, in which many and many users wondered why these celebrities were singled out and mocked, while other celebrities such as Harry Style or, at the time, Juan Gabriel are or were applauded for their taste in clothing.

In the midst of this trend, Jason Momoa paraded in an all-black suit and a pink handbag at the premiere of the third season of “See”, an Apple TV + series in which the 43-year-old actor stars. While the interpreter, who brings Baba Voss to life, walked the carpet next to his co-star, Hera Hilmar, the media that were at the event did not hesitate to refer to the accessory he was wearing.

When “InStyle” asked Momoa about his bag, the “Aquaman” actor said that he wore that bag because he liked the color pink and the way it matched his suit. He also said that a hue in clothing does not detract from masculinity. “Pink is just a beautiful color… And I’m pretty sure of my masculinity. I really don’t care what other people think. We all have the feminine and masculine side in us, and we need to embrace both.”

This is not the first time that Jason defies gender conventions, because in an interview with “GQ”, he expressed that he would like to be taken into account for other types of characters, with a broader and less macho emotional complexity. “It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this guy who plays (macho characters), but I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing,” he detailed to the magazine.

Momoa will be androgynous

Momoa also talked about his new facet, when he plays a villain in the expected Fast X next year.

“I’ve never played a character that, what’s the word, is evil and quirky and androgynous,” he joked. “He is very sadistic and funny. He’s very weird,” Momoa continued, adding that he hasn’t played a villain in a “long, long time.”

Production on the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, is still underway and will bring back several stars of the franchise, like Vin Diesel, of course.

