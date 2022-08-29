James Gunn reveals how Yondu will affect the film’s plot

Although the character of Yondu is dead, he will still manage to have a small influence in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

May 3, 2023 will be released in theaters Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the new chapter on the adventures of our favorite space pirates again directed by James Gunn, at the Atlanta studios. As anticipated in the past, this third chapter will represent the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, also laying the foundations for something new.

Through a series of posts on Twitterdirector James Gunn revealed that the character of Yondu will continue in a small way to have an influence on the third film of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Specifically, the director revealed that the songs featured on the Zune that Yonduthrough Kraglindid have a Peter Quill at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 were “censored” by the deceased Ravager:

[Le canzoni di Volume 3] will not be part of the Awesome Mix Vol. 1 and 2 because Meredith [Quill, madre di Peter] he didn’t put them on the Zune and therefore they are different from the ones in Vol. 1 and 2 (although Yondu may or may not have deleted some songs he didn’t like).

Gunn also has explained that Yondu does not need a PC to edit the songs on the Zune:

[Yondu] he can fly a supersonic arrow only by whistling. It can use dimensional portals to travel millions of light years through space. I think he knows how to delete songs from a Zune.

Finally, the director he confirmed that the choice of songs for his films always occurs after the definition of the plot of the film itself, and not vice versa.

History is always the first thing / has priority. I choose the songs to fit the scene, taking them from a generic list of songs I created for the project that fit the genre. I’ve never had a problem using Guardian songs.