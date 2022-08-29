James Gunn Explains Actors’ Attitudes He Does Not Tolerate | Cinema

What happens when an actor on a film set of James Gunn does he not prove to be professional, collaborative or even harassing?

During a question and answer on Twitterto the director of Guardians of the Galaxy he was asked how he generally behaves in case of wrong attitudes of the actors he works with.

Here is his answer:

If it comes to temperament and things get serious, I ask for immediate replacement. Life is too short for bitches. The same is true if they are always late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list or not, with whom I don’t want to work for precisely these reasons.

We remind you that the Guardians of the Galaxy will return with a Christmas special on Disney + at the end of the year, also directed by James Gunn.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

