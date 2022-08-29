Jacks of Prime Video

Jack Ryan, Jack Reacher and James Reece. Literary children of Tom Clancy, Lee Child and Jack Carr, who have received a good economic pinch (in the case of the former, his heirs) for selling the rights to their characters to Prime Video. Three jacks for a trio of series with action characters. We already know Ryan very well thanks to the cinema (Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck or Chris Pine have brought him to life) and that series that the streaming network launched with great fanfare in 2018. After two seasons, we hope third. When? An unknown, although it is announced that there will be a fourth.

Reacher transmuted from Tom Cruise to giant Alan Ritchson at the beginning of the year and, with the summer heat, Reece appeared on our screens with the face of Chris Pratt in ‘The final list’. The last jack that was missing from the platform and, possibly, the one that has met the least expectations. The starting idea is correct and expected: a burly leader of a group of special forces returns home after a mission in Syria where all his companions die. Upon his return, he looks for the reason for this disaster and what dark interests are hidden behind a misfortune of such magnitude.

All the ingredients to make an action series with its shots, keys, blows and chases in that search for the truth. ‘The final list’ offers that action, and surprisingly believable, but diluted in an excessively long and boring general story. Each chapter is close to the hour. More or less, there are eight hours of footage to tell a book that does not reach five hundred pages. Without so many things to narrate, so many unnecessary scenes to show in the middle of the road, the result of the series would have been rounder and much more fun.