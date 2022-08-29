“It was stolen and sold for money”: Jennifer Lopez explodes like never before for the leaked video of her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has exploded this weekend, when a leaked video of her big wedding with Ben Affleck, held last Saturday, August 20, at his Georgia mansion. The recording has been leaked without her consent, nor that of her husband, to the press.

Images were posted by TMZ and, quickly and with enthusiasm, they were shared on social networks by the staunch fans of both. In it, the artist appears totally dedicated to her husband in the celebration, while she sings a romantic song (with sensual dance included) and he watches her from a chair completely enthralled. It is not for less.

One of the weddings of the year in the entertainment world was undoubtedly that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And it is that they had a double celebration, one more intimate and the other with more guests to seal their love. Video TMZ#RNN News #RNNEshows #JLO #Jennifer Lopez #BenAffleck #Wedding pic.twitter.com/ofTb49GI5g — RNN News (@NoticiasRNN) August 27, 2022

Jennifer Lopez performs a new song for Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding. https://t.co/1SVWt4aMlG — TMZ (@TMZ) August 26, 2022

to the artist of The ring It has deeply bothered her that this video came to light, because she wants to be the one to decide what she shows and not her audience. In one of the video posts, she wrote indignantly: “This was recorded without permission. Whoever did this took advantage of our private moment. It is our decision to share. Everything I want that is not private is on OnTheJLO. I will share it with my fans when I’m ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.”

JLo has already shown on her website, for example, the three wedding dresses, signed by Ralph Lauren, that she chose for this celebration and she wants to do the same with the rest of the moments that she wants to share. The singer said “yes, I do” to the director of argus last Saturday, August 20, in a ceremony in style at his Georgia mansion. The party lasted three days and took place after they secretly married on July 16 in Las Vegas.









The golden actors, who have had two luxurious honeymoons, are the protagonists of a dream love story, since they have resumed in style the relationship they broke up in the mid-2000s, leaving all fans of the phenomenon Desolate Bennifer. With them you can say that “They were happy and ate partridges”.