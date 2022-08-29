Instagram defends itself, points out that function does not put users at risk

Instagram It has a user base of more than 70 million monthly.

During the first quarter of the year, just over 80 billion login attempts were recorded. cybercrime in Mexico.

According to users, Instagram allegedly shares the exact location of instagramers of devices iOS.

Nowadays the cybersecurity and privacy of Internet users is one of the main concerns for both companies and users, since within an increasingly digital context, the risk of being the victim of an attempted fraud or cybercrime increases considerably; however, vulnerability to personal data is not only affected by viruses or malware evil, but also by the same digital applications, such is the case of Instagram, who has generated a new controversy because now it will share the location of users exactly.

Worldwide, it is estimated that just over 63 percent of the world’s population uses one of the different digital platforms, growth reflected due to the large number of tasks that can be performed within social networks and eCommerce, today, Instagram It has a worldwide base of more than 700 million active users on a monthly basis, of which just over 28 percent are men, while 32 percent are women, a figure that rivals the just over one million 300 thousand users registered monthly by the platform and social network TikTok.

However, given the constant growth of network users, the risks have increased, Index warns that during the first months of the current year there were just over 80 billion attempts to cybercrimea figure that far exceeds everything registered with respect to the previous year, so that today the privacy of personal information is an important issue in the face of the growing crisis of cybersecurity.

Instagram defends itself, points out that new function does not put users at risk

The digital community has pointed out that Instagram violates the privacy of users within its new update, this because, supposedly, the platform accurately and constantly shares the location of usersthis for device users iOS. The accusation derives from an already viral publication.

Given what happened, Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagramhas commented that “location services is a device setting, not a new feature”, He also shared that an official account of Instagram in Twitter available to Internet users, where it is explained how precise location works.

In the same way, the CEOhas denied that the application is able to share the precise location of its iOS device users in the latest update of the operating system of Manzana.

Wanted to share this 🧵 for clarity. Location Services is a device setting on your phone, not a new feature from Instagram, and it powers things like location tags. We don’t share your location with other people. https://t.co/6R6XMOCppj — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) August 25, 2022



Within the above, Instagram indicates that, like other social networks, uses location services “for location tags and mapping features”, so you have remembered that users have the possibility of voluntarily tagging locations in their posts if they wish to share that information; however, this is not the only accusation about the risks of geolocation, since the platform Telegram It has also been singled out for allowing users to track others, putting their security at risk.

For Internet users, knowing the risks to which this exponent when browsing within the different platforms allows them to anticipate their response to risks, with the intention of reducing their vulnerability and avoiding being a victim of some type of fraud.

Now read:

Electric car war: BMW mocks Elon Musk on Twitter

Electric cars: the strategy to get rid of batteries from China, Korea and Japan

As if it were cell phone ringtones, Tesla will allow you to customize the sound of your cars