“If they see me as Rocky, I will be”: Sylvester Stallone on being a hero in his movie ‘Nemesis’ for Amazon Prime Video – Movie News

Sylvester Stallone’s new movie for Amazon Prime Video, ‘Nemesis’, makes you reflect on all the kind of heroes people associate him with

Nemesis, the new film by director Julius Avery, is the adaptation of the comic of the same name that follows a vigilante who fought crime for many years, Samaritan (Sylvester Stallone), until he lost one of the most important battles of his career against a dangerous villain, Nemesis (Pilou Asbæk). After believing himself missing, the hero returns to help those he always swore to protect.

The tape will be available from tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video And we tell you one thing, you will not regret seeing Sly again as the great hero without a cape that we know! For many years now, including in his recent turn as the voice of King Shark in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, the actor has been typecast in his big action characters like Rocky, Rambo, Wreck-It and Barney Ross, the leader of Los Angeles. indestructible.

During the press conference he held, globally accompanied by Dascha Polanco and Javon Walton, also part of this adaptation of a story published by Mythos Comics, Stallone shared why he took on this character that puts him back into the superhero figure. without superpowers but with the courage of any metahuman being that we have met in Marvel and DC movies.

“I hate to say it, but somehow we actors have become a brand or a product. And when people want to see you the way they like it, they will turn to your best films,” he said during the global presentation in which SensaCine Latam was connected, “Y I think that if people want to see me as John RamboWhat Rocky Balboa, like The Demolisher, is fine. I will be for them. We are lucky, both the actors who can branch out and those who couldn’t,” he added.



Amazon Prime Video Sylvester Stallone loves being the people’s superhero.



Friends, pass us a tissue because there is always a phrase from Sly that makes us feel proud to be his fans. In particular, this humble author related to boxing always sees it asor that Italian stallion capable of putting on the devastating hooks of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and shrapnel from Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), I mean, it’s like watching Rocky fight with Oleksandr Usyk or Floyd Mayweather Jr., respectively. As old as he is, the heart will always put him to fight.

“You already have the baggage, so all you have to do is take her to a different equation.. In Samaritan you are bringing the dream of a young man, who deals with regret and remorse, and wants to remain anonymous. But he needs to serve. He is going to be reborn into what he was meant to be,” he added.