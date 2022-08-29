If Kendall Jenner wears eye shadow in this color, it is because it is the one that best suits brown eyes

What if we told you that we know what color eyeshadow going to wear in the fall? It is an unusual tone but it feels great if you have the Brown eyes. Kendall Jenner is a fashion icon and she shows it to us whenever she can. Each look or every beauty trick that she teaches, we want to copy it to look as great as her.

Your trusted make-up artist, Mary Phillipsdid her makeup for her sister’s event, kyliecosmetics. applied a matte blue eyeshadow on the eyelids and subtle mascara on the lashes. The model’s skin looks very natural, with a simple rosy blush on her cheeks and extreme brightness on the lips.

bluevalentine

This is how the make-up artist called the eye shadow that she applied on the model and that has left us fascinated. the dress of dolce&gabbana that Kendall was wearing was in vibrant blue tones and for that reason, she opted to use that hue in her makeup.

Kendall Jenner in a Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Kyle Cosmetics eventgtres

If you want to dare to use a eyeshadow With this tonality, we show you which one we have fallen in love with. Our advice? Use it like the model, a thin layer and without over saturating. If you want to get a look riskier, add more color to the eyeshadow to get to the desired tone. If you are going to opt for this color, do not load the lips or the skin, let your eyes be the protagonists.

Dior Blue Eyeshadow Palette For sale at Sephora (65.99 euros). A color palette in very durable blue tones with which you can mix or use the colors you want. With two different applicators to create different effects on the eyelid. Buy Product

It may interest you

The haircut you are looking for in 2022 is here The haircut you are looking for in 2022 is here



As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.