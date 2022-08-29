“I decided to be a mother at 54”

The literal translation of the word crush it is to crush or pulverize, but for North Americans -and in social networks more and more- it is synonymous with an idealized love, what you feel for someone unattainable, and that’s it. Rather, it usually stays there and sometimes it changes everything.

“As my first love was a dancer when I was young,” Donna Mills explains exclusively to MagasIN, when asked about her passion for acting“I loved musicals and my grandmother took me to see them, something that I remember that we loved: I remember each one of them, The Red Shoes, On The Town, Babes on Broadway, Rhapsody in Blue…”, he enumerates animatedly.

Dance would not occupy her forever after that first crushbut the interpretation, until a few days ago, when it premiered nope. In her career of more than five decades, Donna Mills (born Donna Jean Miller in Chicago, 1940) She has been an actress and producer; and she fell in love a few other times –although she would never marry-. In 1966 she would debut in the series The Secret Storm and from then on she would begin a career that would take her, role after role, to a consideration that was really difficult to achieve: icon indie for current generations.

[‘¡NOP!’: Jordan Peele despeja las dudas y explica por fin de qué va su nueva película]

These days his role in the chilling nope, on billboard (nopein English, another very common term in social networks): in an initial scene of the film, Mills appears spectacular and asks for the name of a horse that happens to be called Lucky [Suertudo].

It is not easy to find careers so fortunately durable: displayed his fame of ‘fearsome’ with the character of Abby Fairgate, the villain from the television series entitled Under the California sun role for which he received an Emmy. She was Madeline Reeves in General Hospital, Sherry Doucette in Melrose Place and even exercised his malice in the mythical Holidays at sea.

She was the unreliable co-star of Sadistic (1971) with Clint Eastwood and the manipulator of Knots Landing (a lengthy role for which she won a best baddie award), also appearing in Joy with Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper. She worked as a producer for some of the projects and, in 2017, she decided to go on stage as “Miss Daisy”: according to critics, she still had that bite that made her so famous.

She casually shares with MagasIN the role that she wanted to do, and it’s not that of a villain. “My favorite movie of all time is The English Patient. I love the character that Kristen Scott Thomas plays in that movie.”

Which two moments from your prolific audiovisual career would you choose as iconic memories for you and why?

I’ll give you two. One was from when I received an Emmy, it was a total surprise and delight. Another when I performed at Radio City Music Hall in the Night of 100 Stars [Noche de las 100 Estrellas].

What is the most recent award you have had?

It was the Palm Springs Women in Film and Television Above and Beyond Award. I felt that it was a great honor, and that it was especially significant because it is an organization that I have been active with for a long time and I already received the first award that they gave many years ago.

Can you share something about nopethe movie in theaters?

nope [bromea]. I signed a confidentiality agreement and I can’t say anything. What I can say is that it was a great pleasure working with Jordan Peele. And I think he’s a genius, and one of the nicest people I’ve ever worked with. My role is small, but he made me feel special.

Speaking of activism, what projects are you currently closest to?

I’m still very committed to the environment and now that people seem to have accepted that global warming and climate change are real, there’s a lot of work to do to clean up the mess we’ve come to. I am involved with The Carbon Underground, which is involved with ‘regenerative agriculture’. And I have hope for the future.

A few days ago, Mills explained to an American medium his strict personal health and care routine, that is born without a doubt of an iron will.

She agrees on how much the way women are seen in audiovisuals has changed and how female roles are still needed [adoptó una niña cuando tenía 54 años, con la que sigue teniendo un auténtico crush]. “Gloria Steinem has always been a great inspiration to me. The work she has done in the feminist movement has made the path easier for me and for many others, for our daughters as well.”

Why did you decide to become a mother and how did that experience definitely change you?

I decided to become a mother at 54 because I knew my life was not complete, and if I never had a son or daughter, I would miss out on one of life’s greatest pleasures.

With hindsight, would you say that changed you?

I think the biggest change motherhood made for me is that I became more patient. And that I had the blessing of knowing what deep love was like, really deep…

Follow the topics that interest you