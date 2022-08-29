I am a legend: what happened to Will Smith’s German shepherd dog when the movie ended | Cinema and series

“I’m legend”, the film directed by Francis Lawrence, arrived in 2007 to show us a future devastated by the spread of a virus that turned humans into vampires. In that bleak landscape we met survivor Robert Neville.

The protagonist, played by Will Smith, spent his days fighting loneliness with Sam, a German shepherd who gave him her daughter before dying in a tragic accident. His faithful pet earned the affection of fans, so his sad death broke the hearts of several.

Now more than one wonders what happened to the dog Abbey. In an interview for Access Hollywood, the actor revealed that he wanted to adopt her. “I was begging him. I was like, ‘Please let me have Abbey. Please, please, let me have her,” he recounted. However, he failed to convince the coach.

“But you know, she has her own family now, so it was just another one of those fleeting Hollywood romances. One of those things that just happens and you know, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” the actor said with a laugh as he recalled the refusal.

Through social networks, the official account of “I am a legend” shared a photograph of what Abbey looks like. In the description they point out that she is enjoying the best life and the image of the healthy and happy dog ​​does not lie.