I am a legend: what happened to Will Smith’s German shepherd dog when the movie ended | Cinema and series

I’m legend”, the film directed by Francis Lawrence, arrived in 2007 to show us a future devastated by the spread of a virus that turned humans into vampires. In that bleak landscape we met survivor Robert Neville.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker