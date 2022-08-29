Hugh Jackman Reacts To Deadpool 3 Theories

Are we going to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3? Theories have been fired with Logan and Hugh Jackman has reacted in this way to all of them.

The star that gave life to Wolverines for several decades, Hugh Jackman, used social networks to react and respond to all the rumors and theories that he’s coming back as the adamantium clawed mutant. According to those rumors and theories, he will do it in Dead Pool 3from the hand of Marvel Studios. On June 27, the Australian actor shared the following photo of himself. In it he was looking at the phone, reacting with a face of astonishment to all the crazy things that are written on the internet.

Marvel Studios fans were quick to theorize that Hugh Jackman’s shocked reaction was in response to Wolverine’s possible return in Dead Pool 3. It didn’t take a second for thousands of theories to appear on social networks stating that this was true. In his most recent post, she shared another picture of him standing at his home. Apparently, he was preparing to see how people would react when he uploaded the image. Waiting for new theories, increasingly crazy.

Let’s see what rumor the look on my face starts today … pic.twitter.com/eWo0gNPv91 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 5, 2022

“Let’s see what rumor comes out today with the look on my face…” Hugh Jackman tweeted. This is how the Australian actor has mocked all the madness that claimed that Wolverine would return in Dead Pool 3 beside Ryan Reynolds. I hope it ends up happening, in the style of Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, we know that this is going to be very difficult, although with all this in the Multiverse the possibility is very real.

The desperation of the fans… And of Ryan Reynolds!

Though Hugh Jackman definitely seems to have said goodbye to Wolverine after the wonder he was. Logan (2017), the rumors have not stopped happening since 20th Century Fox was acquired by waltdisney. All bindings have gone directly to Dead Pool 3. Basically, both the fans and Ryan Reynolds himself are desperate to get Logan with the Merc with a Mouth. If this ends up happening, whether it’s as a cameo or a significant role, we’ll all have won.