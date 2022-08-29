how to wear the new look of Blanca Suárez and Michelle Jenner that will be a trend this fall

The start of the month of September is for many a new stage full of purposes. Seasonal changes are usually accompanied by physical changes, and for this reason there are those who prefer to give their look a ‘twist’. That has been the case for Blanca Suarez Y Michelle Jennersince both actresses have chosen to wear the most rejuvenating bangs and that will be a trend next fall.





The shorter bangs, which we also know as ‘baby bangs’ because they remind us of our childhood, set trends again in hairdressing salons. This 2022 they are updated forming a new fringe full of shapes. Although it is true that at first glance they may seem complicated to carry (and, beware, they do not have to favor all faces), it is aA perfect option for those looking to give their look a fresh air without risking too much.





Blanca Suárez defends this cut with great style. It was during his vacation in the Maldives, a month ago, when we could sense this change of look thanks to a video he shared on Instagram. However, it was this weekend when the Madrilenian shared an image of her on social networks in which we can perfectly appreciate this new look.

Next, the actress Michelle Jennerfollowing the premiere of Thaddeus Jones 3has shown his new look also starring this type of bangs.

Both actresses wear extra short bangs (above the eyebrows) that reveal part of their forehead. This cut returns updated to become a trend this fall 2022. As explained Rachel Saiz of Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz from Torrelavega (Cantabria), “the ‘babybangs’ are cut parade, with layers and combed to the side with manes like ‘mullets’, ‘shaggys’ or ‘bobs'”. However, for longer hair, it can also be worn in a classic way.

What type of faces favors this bangs? The expert assures that “this reinvention of the ‘babybang’ is very modern and suitable for oval and round facesOn the other hand, to comb it in a simple way we can do it with the dryer pointing to the bangs and combing with a comb, in this way it will be a much more natural and flattering result.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content every Thursday in your email for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.