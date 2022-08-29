How to protect children in Roblox? | News | Technology

Recently, an unknown hacker has released internal documents revealing how Roblox, one of the most popular online gaming platforms, moderates content. The documents give an idea of ​​how children are attacked on the platform and how they try to fight against that situation. Additionally, one of the issues identified is that while Roblox’s systems review 100% of submitted abuse reports, only around 10% of them are actionable.

This suggests that even on a gaming platform, where the content is moderate, there are still a number of risks to children. Roblox allows users to create their own game simulations and virtual locations, where they can play themselves or invite other users. There are both harmless and very popular locations, where users can choose a pet and take care of it, or go through an obstacle course with their characters. The genres of these games are almost limitless and by the end of 2021, the number of daily active users was 50 million, the majority of which were school children.

However, in the game world there are also scammers, who can be members of the selected game or even its authors and who often show aggressiveness, deception or intimidation. “Roblox can be used to create phishing resources to steal the account username and password and subsequently withdraw the victim’s funds; or under the guise of in-game currency (Robux) users may be offered to register under a real name or to pay for a “lossless lottery”, the participation of which will bring nothing but loss of money”explains Andrey Sidenko, security expert at Kaspersky.

Although Roblox has a content moderation system, special care must be taken when it comes to children, since, due to their lack of experience, they do not know how to protect themselves in terms of cybersecurity. For this reason, Kaspersky offers a series of rules that can help not only protect your data, but also prevent this from harming children psychologically: