How many passes has it had on Telecinco, Antena 3 and TVE since its premiere in 1990?

‘pretty woman’ it is without a doubt one of the most profitable movies of all times. In addition to its successful run through movie theaters, on October 10, 1990 with a worldwide gross of more than 463 million dollarsthe film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere It is one of the most incombustible contents of our television.

It always works in audiences, which justifies its large number of passes over the years and that it has passed through the three major national networks: Telecinco, Antena 3 and La 1 de TVE. Only other blockbusters like ‘Titanic’ have endured such a number of reissues with worthy difras.

But, Exactly how many times has the successful film been broadcast in Spain? Exactly 37 until tonight, starting at 10:00 p.m., the Mediaset chain adds one more to a total of 38 passes.

The first time ‘Pretty woman’ was released in our country was on January 2, 1994 and through TVE’s La 1, obtaining 9,223,000 and an overwhelming 55.6% share. The corporation has issued it to date on a total of 16 occasions.

Telecinco broadcast it for the first time on October 10, 1997, with an average of 6,267,000 viewers and a 43% audience share. Throughout its history, the private group has offered it 21 times, first on Telecinco and days later on Divinity.

For its part, Antena 3 has also broadcast the blockbuster film, albeit only on one occasion. It was on April 9, 2006, reaching then 3,926,000 viewers and a 26.6% share.