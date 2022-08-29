How does Jennifer Lopez get along with Casey Affleck, brother of Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez He has been one of the most talked about characters this year, not only because of the premiere of his documentary on Netflix in which he recounts his experience having starred in the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 with Shakira, but also for resuming his romance with Ben Affleck.

After about twenty years, the actors decided to give themselves a new chance at love, in fact, they already they have had two weddingsmore than a month ago in Las Vegas and a few weeks ago they had a more formal one.

One of the guests that some expected to see at this celebration was Casey Affleck, brother of the groomknown for having won the Oscar award, but also for having several complaints of sexual harassment against him.

However, he is also an actor. She did not attend the wedding and this sparked rumors that perhaps the singer does not get along very well with the brother of her now husband.. As a result of the situation, Casey decided to speak publicly to clarify everything and talk about their relationship.

At this second wedding, in which Jennifer Lopez wore several Ralph Lauren designs, a brand for which she herself has been the image, all her loved ones, family and friends attended.

Why didn’t Casey Affleck attend his brother’s wedding?

It is worth keeping in mind that the “Bronx diva” and Ben Affleck had their second wedding in Savannah, Georgia, and at that time the groom’s brother was in Los Angeles.

A TMZ journalist contacted Casey Affleck to ask why he was not at his only brother’s wedding, he replied that had “other things” to do. Other People journalists also did their due diligence and mentioned that he was in Los Angeles. “due to some family and father obligations”.

Ben Affleck’s brother’s message about JLo

Beyond what was commented by the media, Casey spoke on his Instagram account, where he has more than 50 thousand followers, to share an emotional message related to Ben’s relationship with the interpreter of ‘One More Night’.

“Good things are worth the wait. For the twists and turns, the new beginnings and finding new repositories of an old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for a real dysfunction! Joke. I’m kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you!”.

These heartfelt words were accompanied by a photo in which he appears accompanying the famous couple. East post already has almost 40 thousand likes and has hundreds of comments from Internet users, for example:

“If it’s meant to be, so it will be”!mazel tov all of you!”, “I’m tired of the media trying to make a story out of everything, I’m happy for your family”, “I love seeing you respond to meaningless rumors like this! You impress us Casey” and many more.