“How can I repair the damage if I don’t talk about this?”

(CNN) – Britney Spearswho last November won the legal battle to free himself from the guardianship that controlled his career and personal life for 13 years, posted a 22 minute audio on YouTube in which he spoke about his experience under that legal figure.

In the audio, Spears talks about the abuse he suffered from his family in the middle of the tutelage: “EI was scared to death. I am sharing this because I want people to know that I am just human. I feel victimized after these experiences, and how can I repair the damage if I don’t talk about it.”

CNN contacted a Britney Spears representative to verify the authenticity of the audio messagethat TMZ and other media published in full.

On the recording, the singer says she’s had “tons of opportunities” to do interviews with media outlets, including Oprah Winfreythat he would have been paid to “share the difficulties and really anything that is going through my mind”.

The audio also mentions an episode in which the singer says that the iThey were admitted to a center where six units of blood were drawn a week. In a tweet, Spears addressed the issue and clarified the comment: “Reminder to some of you who may have been confused by what I said… It was 6 small vials of blood, not 6 gallons!”

Much of what Spears recounted on the recording was shared during his testimonials in court last summer.

“I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time, and I’m so thankful. But if you’re a weirdo, if you’re an introverted weirdo like me, you feel alone most of the timeand you needed to hear a story like this today… Get this: My life has been anything but easy, and you’re not the only one,” he said.