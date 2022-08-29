Honor guest! A man met Keanu Reeves in the same hotel where she was going to get married, invited him to the wedding and the Canadian actor attended | Social Networks | Entertainment

Keanu Reeves He is known for his simplicity and humility, either for his charitable actions, his attitude detached from banalities or for attending the wedding of some strangers.

This was the case of the couple James and Nikki Roadnightwho married in United Kingdomand they were fortunate to have the actor Canadian among its special guests, as reported by the MSN web portal.

The couple invited Keanu Reeves to their wedding

James and Nikki Roadnight had been in a relationship for two years and decided to formalize it in every way possible, along with Nikki’s daughter, who is 5 years old. The couple chose a nice hotel of the United Kingdom to carry out the ceremony.

Who is Alexandra Grant? Keanu Reeves’s girlfriend whom he will marry after 24 years alone and after overcoming the tragedy of love that marked his life

However, the day that already seemed quite magical and beautiful, took an unexpected turn during the idyllic place of Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire when James discovered that Keanu Reeves himself was staying at the hotel.

According to what James told Newsweek, the protagonist of “Matrix” and “John Wick” was in the hotel bar in a very casual way, so he took the opportunity to approach and invite him to the party of your wedding.

Nikki, the now wife of James, recounted that her partner saw him in the bar area and told her that he had just got married. She “she invited him to come say hi and have a drink with us, if she wanted.”

“He was very nice and said he would do it later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was great that my husband talked to him,” the newlywed said, saying that an hour later, a hotel staff member approached her to let her know that a “very special guest ” was outside and wanted to talk to the woman who was getting married.

Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore and Tom Cruise: The before and after of actors of the 80s who captivated Hollywood from an early age

“Everything was very exciting, I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink but he turned it down and said he had just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long but he was very kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.”

He also noted that Keanu cordially agreed to take a few Photographs of memory with them. “She then took the time to talk to some of our guests and take more photos,” Nikki concluded.

Keanu Reeves and his solidarity actions

To the surprise of many, this is not the first time that Keanu Reeves has made such a gesture with someone unknown. In fact, according to the employees of the studio where the movie “Matrix”, the actor was the only person who greeted everyone in the cast and knew their names, as reported by the magazine Who.

“If they asked me for sex, I asked them for money”: This is the common past that actors Al Pacino, Gerard Depardieu, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum had and how they had to take advantage of their physique

On one occasion, he even gave one of the workers $20,000 for Christmas because he knew he was going through a difficult family situation.

Also, while recording the movie “The Devil’s Advocate” the Canadian actor agreed to be paid less so that the production could hire his colleague by profession, Al Pacino.

In addition, he also donates money to the hospitals who fight to fight leukemia, and the reason why he does it is that his deceased sister suffered from this illness. Not to mention that he likes to share food with homeless people and helps them whenever he can. (AND)

We recommend these news