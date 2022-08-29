Health and well-being: what exclusive products and brands are offered by a network of pharmacies

The whole family finds in Farmacity what they need to look and feel better (Credit: Farmacity Press)

Health care goes far beyond treating an ailment with medication prescribed by medical professionals. The increased awareness that is observed today pushes people to look for allies that help them maintain a healthy lifestyle, beyond physical activity, rest and a balanced diet.

Along these lines, the renowned network of pharmacies Farmacity, developed 15 own brands that include more than 2,500 products. Each one of them was designed to cover the diverse needs and preferences of people in the multiple areas of health and well-being, with the advantage that can be found in one place and at affordable prices.

The 15 brands are designed to give the consumer a differentiated proposal, so each product is analyzed under demanding quality standards. They cover various categories such as health food, dietary supplements, fashion, beauty, first aidhair removal and intimate hygiene products, for baby care, skin and hair care, and for pets, among others.

The Extreme makeup line highlights the beauty and personality of each one (Credit: Farmacity Press)

The brand Pure Wellness is geared towards a healthy lifestyle, which combines good nutrition and physical activity. It’s a complete line of high-quality dietary supplements, nutritional supplements and energy bars that help care for health and enjoy comprehensive well-being.

The Extreme makeup line seeks to highlight natural beauty and personality with beauty and makeup accessories such as foundation, mascara, lipstick, powder, eyeliner, brush, and nail polish. They come in a wide variety of shades and are updated according to world trends. On the other hand, currently Farmacity is working on a line pre-makeup intended not only to make up the skin but also to take care of it and make the make-up last longer.

For its part, the Nat line offers a wide variety of healthy foods and snacks for every day, such as nougat, rice alfajores, cereal bars, seeds, nuts and tutucas. Most of these products are TACC-free and low-calorie.in addition to the fact that they are all of national origin, contributing to different SMEs that work with Farmacity.

In Farmacity you will find a wide variety of products for personal hygiene (Credit: Farmacity Press)

the section of personal care and first aid from Farmacity has the objective that customers care for their health with the best in the market. There it offers wet towels, swabs, cotton, alcohol, adult diapers, liquid soaps, paper, gauze, thermometers, scales, tensiometers, protective dressings, repellents, products for physical recovery such as ankle brace, slings and girdlesamong others.

The Home Spa line offers personal care alternatives to make people feel and look good. For this you have body splashroom diffusers, body creams, bath salts, hand creams and oils, to name a few.

While, Simplicity is a giant Farmacity brand that covers multiple items What bookshop (with notebooks, staplers, pads, pencils, markers, agendas, etc.), Gym (with yoga matsextensors, dumbbells and others), and of Travel (with document holders, padlocks, fanny packs, organizer bags, travel pillow, etc.).

The same brand also includes proposals pets (with dispensers for bags, drinkers, badges, extensible straps and plates) and technology (headphones, USB cables, cell phone holders, chargers, USB speakers, mouse, etc). the category home (baskets, wall hooks, organizing boxes, kitchen utensils, etc.) and the party (balloons, garlands, confetti, banners, pennants, tassels, etc.) also have a specific space in Simplicity.

The little ones have exclusive products at Farmacity (Credit: Farmacity Press)

On the other hand, the company has several options for the little ones in its different brands. In Farmacity Kids There are toothpastes, toothbrushes, gel alcohol and antibacterial towels. Also, in Simplicity you will find a wide range of library products and technology for the public teen and in Nat there is cereal bars for children. Other brands for children is Wav kids, where there is a wide range of fashion accessories such as buckles, headbands, hair bands, etc.

Most of the products of the 15 Farmacity brands are in all branches, plus they can be purchased through the company’s website. Its production is outsourced and largely of national origin. Some are of Chinese origin, such as the categories of small electronics, fashion, beauty accessories and all the programs of the Simplicity brand.

