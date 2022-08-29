He is the handsome man who stole Emma Watson’s heart; he is the son of a tycoon

Emma Watson she is completely in love. The actress, who gave life hermione grangerto the iconic Harry Potter character, has just introduce her new boyfriend Brandon Green.

With a romantic vacation in Italy, Emma made it clear that his heart already has an owner. And she looks really happy with Brandon.

Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

The actress was recently spotted during her trip to Venice, when she enjoyed a ride on the city’s iconic boats with her new love. Emma wore a blue polka dot dress with a pronounced slit in the area of ​​her legs.

The 32-year-old Brit wore her shoulder-length hair short and battled the European summer with dark glasses. Emma paired her with low sandals and carried a few bags in her hands as she boarded the boat.

her boyfriend, he son of controversial business tycoon Sir Philip, He wore a pink shirt and black pants combined with sneakers of the same color.

Emma and Brandon were first photographed together last September when they were seen getting off a helicopter in Battersea, London. The couple has kept a low profile ever since.

Who is Emma’s new boyfriend?

Far from maintaining his father’s lavish lifestyle, Brandon seeks other aspirations in life. More related to the profile of his girlfriend, The Daily Mail revealed that the young man shares Emma’s interest in him. environment.

One source said he became invested in saving the planet after his father’s Arcadia Group empire collapsed.

He became very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans. He does a lot of charity work with the Prince Albert of Monaco foundation and the Princess Charlene foundation.”

He really likes fitness and gets involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He cleans the beach frequently and does everything he can to help.”

Emma and Brandon’s relationship occurs after her separation from the businessman Leo Robinton after two years of relationship. Interestingly, Brandon and Leo share a striking physical resemblance.

