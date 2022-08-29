“He has a head full of air”: Sylvester Stallone’s mother never loved his wife

Sylvester Stallone’s mother would have begged him not to marry Jennifer Flavin 25 years ago according to a report by Radar Online.

The British media ensures that Jackie Stallone never had a good relationship with his son’s wife.

Stallone, who passed away in September 2020 at the age of 98, was always known for being “very honest” with her son about his conquests.

“I’m sick of meeting only women with long legs and heads full of air,” Jackie Stallone would have told his son when he met his girlfriend, Jennifer Flavin, who was 23 years old when he started dating the “Rocky” actor. “California is full of them — women with air in their heads and looking for a place to park. She’s pretty, but I like that they have brains.”

In addition, he would have expressed that although he was married to Flavin, his son was still “the loneliest man in the world.”

“No woman is enough for Sylvester,” he was quoted as saying. “But if he insists on getting married again, it should be an Italian-style marriage. He must look for a European wife to take care of him and take care of his pain. His job should be to give birth and specialize in acupuncture because he loves that.”

The actor has been married three times, the first to Sasha Czack, the second to Brigitte Nielson and finally to Jennifer Flavin, with whom he lasted longer.

