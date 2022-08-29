He denied having commented on the “Ayotzinapa 43”

Oswaldo Sanchezex-professional soccer player and TV analyst in TUDNwas singled out on social networks for allegedly making an unfortunate comment pointing to the “43 of Ayotzinapa”.

Users on social networks pointed out that the former Chivas and América goalkeeper had made a comment in the game of Chivas Y Cougars this past Saturday where he allegedly commented that “the Pumas midfield is more missing than the 43”.

This went viral on social media and immediately there were many reactions of disapproval, where a harsh criticism of ‘San Oswaldo’ was shown.

don’t suck @SanOswaldo_TD saying that the half court of Pumas is more lost than the 43 students of Ayotzinapa. How disgusting to make those kinds of comments in full national broadcast. — JIMMY CHILD TIBIRIRI (@JNT3D) August 28, 2022

OSWALDO SÁNCHEZ DEFENDED THE SUPPOSED COMMENT

Oswaldo Sánchez published a message on his social networks where He strongly denied making that comment. during their participation in the Chivas vs Pumas match.

“It is completely false what some media have handled about an alleged comment I made in yesterday’s broadcast alluding to a tragedy in our country. I would never say something like that and I invite you not to fall for fake news. Hug and good Sunday”, were the words of the soccer analyst.

