Hat with a peaked visor: ways to wear it

Chic and practical, the hat with peaked visor has carved out a place of honor in our wardrobe. Indeed, much more: it has become the fashion obsession of influencers and celebrities. Directly from the fashion shows, this garment has entered our closets by arrogance. But how to wear it to the best? What are the combinations more fair?

Hat with peaked visor: the cut out model

The cut-out peaked hat is the latest passion of stars and it girls. For some time this model has invaded the main ones catwalks of the biggest fashion houses. Consisting of only one wide visor, it is perfect to protect from the sun in a glamorous way. All brands have given their own version, and who are we to be outdone? To wear with sporty outfitstogether with shorts and oversized jacket, or in more contexts elegantwith a floral dress and a pair of jeweled sandals for example.

Denim hat with peaked visor

Super cool but also sober, the hat with a beak peak in denim it’s perfect for every day. Postpone sporty vibes and is ideal for casual and sober outfits. With a total denim look refers to Britney Spears of the 90s, and her suit matched with her boyfriend at the time Justin Timberlake. But you can also use it to break a monochrome look with a touch of color, or create a nice contrast with a pure white. The gold accessories are fashion, while those silver plated appear street.

Hat with sporty peaked visor

Without obligation but cute at the same time, the sports hat with peaked visor will make you the queens of urban style. Wear it with gods loose fit trouserswith a masculine and slightly androgynous cut, and one maxi shirt over to create a perfect game of volumes. At the foot, of course, of the sneakers to complete the look.

Hat with leather peak

Shiny and bright, the model Leather it’s rock and bold. If you want to try one grunge style green light a striped printsbut also animalier like python or zebra. Add a leather jacket and of amphibiansor a oversized vest and quite a few PVC ankle boots to make this look iconic. And, of course, the hair has to be unkempt and messy, to really succeed in looking like a 90s rock star.

Hat with a winter peak

A winter model should keep warm the skin, shelter us from the rain (also thanks to the peaked visor) and above all add a chic note to the look. With a shiny bomber jacket and gods cyclists it’s glam, especially if you add one shoulder bag of contrasting color to make it more interesting. With a trench (also in denim) and gods classic pants it even becomes elegant, ideal for the office or for a walk around town.

Hat with white peaked visor

Pure and elegant, the version white of the peaked peaked hat is really chic. With an outfit monochrome which plays on shades of beige and off-white is perfect, but also with gold accessories. Break with one sack bag brick color, or one backpack ice gray.

Hat with colored peaked visor

Fun and fresh, the hat colored with peaked visor is ideal for creating whimsical outfits in spring and summer. THE pastel colours they are feminine, ideal to be worn with a maxi dress floral and flat sandals. The neon shades instead they are bold, and must be enhanced with a shiny look, composed of leather garments or inserts in sequins.

Hat with peaked visor and stitching in evidence



This is the model to aim for if you want stand out from the crowd, and add that chic touch to a regular peaked peaked hat. The stitching in evidence create a color contrast interesting, to be exploited for the construction of chic outfits. With a pinstripe trousers it’s a oversized sweatshirt colored is at the top.

Hat with peaked visor and lettering

Here is a youthful and fun peaked hat, colored and dynamic. A graffiti pattern it is the emblem of the fashion rap subcultures, and it is fresh and urban. If you choose a hat with the brand logo it can become chic and it will be a luxury look to the outfit. Finally, a hat with a nice writing he is witty and jaunty.