Harry Styles and Bad Bunny triumph at MTV VMAs 2022: check the list of winners

The ceremony of MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2022 that recognizes the best videos in the music industry was held on the night of this Sunday, August 28, whose award ceremony took place in the arena Newark Prudential Centerin New Jersey.

The night was marked by a red carpet of daring outfits, presentations by great artists and the presence of several Latin artists, such as bad bunny, J Balvin Y Anitta.

As for the prizes themselves, the favorites were Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlowwho had seven nominations, followed by Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

However, the big winners of the night were Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles, Taylow Swift and Bad Bunny.

Check out the big winners below:

Album of the Year: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version)

Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Best New Artist: Dove Cameron

Presentation of the year: December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You”

Best Collaboration: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Best Rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Best Alternative: Måneskin – “I wanna be your slave”

Best Latin: Anitta – “Wrap”

Best R&B: The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-Pop: LISA – “Lalisa”

Best metaverse performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

Best Long Form: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best editing: ROSALÍA – “Saoko”