Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Songs “Are Different” From Vol. 1 and 2 Songs, Says Writer/Director James Gunn

Put on your headphones in the world of PAPER HEROES!. In the films Guardians of the Galaxy (Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017), the favorite music of Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) was chosen by her late mother Meredith Quill (Laura Haddock).

After Yondu Udonta’s (Michael Rooker) death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn) gave Peter a Microsoft Zune player with 300 songs purchased by Yondu, replacing the Sony Walkman destroyed by his father. Ego (Kurt Russell).

Writer/director James Gunn responded on Twitter that songs from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) will not be on Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix playlist on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7hiHya2MpadR8p0vzm4HVv? si=01a3ca5e3d5c4f83) and “are different” than the songs in the previous two volumes: “No, they will never be on this list because Meredith didn’t pick the songs on the Zune, so they are different from the songs in Vol 1 and 2 (although Yondu may or may not have deleted songs he didn’t like.)”

Set in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will include Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoë Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri/Rocket Raccoon (motion capture), Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as Herbert Wyndham/High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, Andrew Bachelor, Daniela Melchior, Nico Santos and Callie Brand. Release date: May 5, 2023 (United States).

