Godmother Katy Perry christens Norwegian Prima

With the performance of the singer Katy Perry, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) christened his new ship Norwegian Prima, which made history as the first major cruise ship named in Reykjavik, Iceland. The first of six Prima Class ships, the ship debuted to more than 2,500 people who enjoyed an immersive experience in the Icelandic capital and a christening celebration like no other.

“With her stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima is in a league of her own,” he said. Frank del Rio, Chairman and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “We wanted to launch Norwegian Prima in a place as special and unique as it is, and the stunning landscape of Reykjavik is the perfect setting for such an important occasion. We thank the community for welcoming us with open arms,” she added.

At 294 meters in length and over 143,535 tons with capacity for 3,100 guests in double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship. She also boasts the widest variety of suite categories available at sea, as well as a redefined Norwegian The Haven, NCL’s exclusive ultra-premium card access ship-within-a-ship concept.

“It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy dust on Norwegian Prima and send her sailing out to sea,” he said. Katy Perry.

Norwegian Prima will depart on inaugural voyages to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England beginning September 3, 2022, before heading to the United States. She will then sail voyages to the Caribbean from New York, Galveston, Texas and Miami in October and November before settling in her homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, and Galveston, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season.



