Gigi Hadid’s jeans are the evergreen garment of Autumn 2022

Let’s repeat it together, i jeans they are part of us and we will never be able to live without them. THE jeans they are a real passepartout perfect for all occasions: comfortable, fashionable, practical, casual, sporty and elegant at the same time. After all, jeans have always been an evergreen garment in every season, but the inspirations for this Fall 2022 they are a perfect combination of style and elegance. The queen of street style, Gigi Hadid, confirms the trend and declines simple jeans in super glamorous and elegant proposals. The American supermodel knows how to surprise us in terms of style: she typically includes a mix of streetwear garments And luxury items. The must-have item in your wardrobe? THE wide leg jeans, of course, his allies for all seasons of the year. The supermodel was paparazzi on the streets of New York in a casual chic look: low-rise ripped wide leg jeans, a linen cropped shirt, Converse sneakers and a mini bag. The trend not to be missed in view of the new season points to show the navel: the trend has been launched, the celebs are already tuned.

MEGAGetty Images

How to wear Gigi Hadid’s jeans?

THE waist jeans low are back and will be the must not only for this fall but also for the next seasons: Britney Spears can only be happy. Certainly they are not very easy to wear, but if you have no problem showing your stomach and hips they will be the perfect model for you. The look of a true addictedhow Gigi Hadid teaches us, she is definitely thepairing wide leg denim And cropped shirt, plus a pair of sneakers and some sophisticated bijou. If you want to feel more romantic, with an exquisitely French look, a wide leg jeans combined with a tailored cropped linen blazer, a pair of bon chic moccasins and a bold headband will make you a true parisienne. If, on the other hand, you are in a nostalgic mood by the sea, do not worry, i wide leg jeans never go on vacation: to be combined with micro-tops or knitted bralettes and a pair of flat sandals. Et voilà, that’s it.