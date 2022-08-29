George Miller had the Furiosa script almost ready before filming Mad Max: Fury Road

George Miller He returned to his post-apocalyptic Mad Max world after 30 years with Mad Max: Fury Road. The 2015 film, despite the changes, became a success worthy of the nomination for Oscar for Best Film.

Tom Hardy was in charge of giving life to Max Rockatanskyafter what Mel Gibson did the same in the first three films. However, the character that received the most attention was Imperator Furiosathe warrior played by Charlize Theron.

Max and Furiosa embark on a mission to free the tyrant’s harem of wives. Immortal Joe and take them to the “Green Place of Many Mothers”.

The popularity of Furiosa achieved that shortly after it was confirmed that a prequel focused on the character would see the light. Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s Gambit) will be responsible for bringing to life the young iteration of the character.

Despite Mad Max: Furiosa became a prequel after the release of Fury Road, George Miller has revealed that the story that ended up in the script was actually in the making before the 2015 film was shot.

Speaking to The AV Club about her new movie, Waiting for 3,000 Years, which opens this Friday, Miller recalled how they shaped the character’s backstory to support Charlize Theron.

However, the conflicts that occurred in the filming of Fury on the road made it impossible to delve too deeply into the character’s past.

“We never explain how the Citadel works or how Furiosa lost her arm or what the Green Place was. So we had the script pretty much complete before we filmed Furiosa Road, and we did it because we wanted to explain who Furiosa was: to Charlize when she took on the role, and to all the actors and designers and everyone else who works at the Citadel.”

The feeling was, wow, this is a pretty good script, and then I was like, ‘If Fury Road works, I’d like to tell this story.’“.

Now, Mad Max: Furiosa will see Anya Taylor-Joy as the character, being ripped out of the Green Place by the gang of the Warlord Dementuswho will start a campaign against the Citadel of Immortan Joe.

The film is currently in full production in Australia and will feature Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Quaden Bayles, Angus Sampson and Nathan Jones.