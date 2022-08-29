From the most romantic images of Piqué to the eternal wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Since the rupture between Gerard Piqué Y Shakira, After twelve years of relationship and two children together, the footballer has been taking small steps in which he does not hide his love for Clara Chia Marti a 23-year-old Catalan woman who is studying Public Relations and who works for Kosmos, the soccer player’s company.

The last medium to echo the news was the magazine Hello!which this week exclusively published images of the couple attending the wedding of one of Piqué’s best friends, Albert Pedret, with Anna Tormo. The link took place at Mas Terrats, on the Costa Brava, and they attended, along with other friends, holding hands, hugging and continually smiling. A few days before, they were also seen in a very romantic attitude at the Dani Martín concert in Cerdanya.

Dream wedding 20 years later

After a fleeting wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They fulfilled their dream of getting married in the same movie location where they were going to celebrate their marriage twenty years before, the 33-hectare Hampton Island estate with a colonial-style mansion that the actor bought in 2003.

Three days of celebration which included a rehearsal dinner, ceremony, banquet and subsequent barbecue in which Jlo wore three Ralph Lauren dresses. They also asked all the guests to wear white and the couple’s five children – three of his and two of hers – formed the wedding party. Of course, there was also time for mishaps: the actor’s mother had to be rushed to hospital after falling hours before the wedding, at the farm. Fortunately, everything was in a scare and he only received a few stitches in his leg.

The couple is now on their honeymoon in Italy.Joel C Ryan

The couple is now performing a second honeymoon in Europe. After escaping to Paris with their children in July, they have chosen Italy as their new destination. The cameras have captured them in the surroundings of Lake Como taking boat trips, enjoying romantic dinners at the luxurious Grand Hotel Tremezzo and even seeing the photos of their recent wedding.