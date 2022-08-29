from Paris Hilton to Jennifer Lopez

The summer of 2022 brought Lake Como back to the covers of the whole world, giving it an out-of-control visibility. Lariowood is especially liked by American stars but not only. After the much discussed wedding of the English tycoon Alan Howard, who also brought Lady Gaga to Villa Olmo, the parade of stars delivered Paris Hilton to the Lario for the first time: the rich and beautiful heiress was immortalized in that of Nesso a aboard a motorboat.

If the summer months have attracted several models to Lake Como, from Leyla Milani to Kate Lawler, Leonie Hanne and Karlie Kloss, we certainly cannot forget George Clooney’s great guests in Laglio and surroundings, and here certainly stands out the name of the mythical Michael Jordan. Return to the Lario also for Clooney’s former flame, Elisabetta Canalis, and for Belen, who gave some hot photos to Isola Comacina.

The last bang on the lake, which immediately went around the world, is one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have thus experienced a second intense honeymoon throughout the lake. . Names certainly from the front page those of J.Lo and the much sought-after husband Ben, star of dozens of successful films including The bar of high hopesa recent film based on the literary masterpiece of the same name by JR Moehringer.

Finally, it is impossible to forget the ever-present Ferragnez, the last appearance of Chiara Ferragni (here without Fedez) on Lake Como took place at the Mor and at the Grand Hotel in Tremezzo. But the summer passages on the Lario of the most followed Italian couple on social media have been numerous and have touched some of its most sumptuous places such as Villa Bonomi and Mandarin Lake Como.